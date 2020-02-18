Five served with book of evidence served over alleged Longford violent disorder incident

Five people have been served with the book of evidence in connection to a violent disorder incident, which occurred the week before Christmas on Longford town’s Main Street.

Helen Nevin (34), 67 Farnagh, Longford, Noel Cawley (28), Lavender Cottage, Farnagh Hill, Longford, Johnny Nevin (23), Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, Martin Nevin (59), 67 Farnagh, Longford, and William Nevin (32), 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, were all before Longford District Court last Tuesday morning, where they were each served the book of evidence.

The violent incident that the five accused are charged with occurred on Monday, December 16 on Longford’s Main Street.

CCTV footage showed a number of people from rivalling factions throw rocks at one another while members of the public fled to safety and nearby businesses locked their doors.

All five will reappear at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court on May 19, 2020.