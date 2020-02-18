Appeal made against Ballinamuck development
A conditional appeal has been made against the construction of eight houses in Ballinamuck
Longford County Council have confirmed that a conditional appeal has been made by a third party, against the proposed construction of eight houses at St Patrick’s Court, Clos Naoimh Padraig, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.
The proposed construction of eight two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses would be made up of six semi-detached type dwelling houses and two detached type dwelling houses.
