Appeal made against Ballinamuck development

News reporter

Reporter:

News reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ballinamuck

A conditional appeal has been made against the construction of eight houses in Ballinamuck

Longford County Council have confirmed that a conditional appeal has been made by a third party, against the proposed construction of eight houses at St Patrick’s Court, Clos Naoimh Padraig, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

The proposed construction of eight two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses would be made up of six semi-detached type dwelling houses and two detached type dwelling houses.