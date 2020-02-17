Appeal lodged against Council's decision to approve Granard takeaway
An objection has been raised to Longford County Council's decision to grant permission for the development of a takeaway restaurant in Granard
Longford County Council have confirmed that a third party has appealed their decision to grant permission for the development of a takeaway restaurant in Granard town.
The application was originally made proposing to change the use of a retail show to a take-away restaurant/foodway outlet on Main Street, Granard town.
