Roscommon Community Challenge set for next month

Roscommon Community Challenge 2020. This Challenge organised by the Roscommon Sports Park Committee takes place on Friday, March 6th and entails a 5 and 10k Moonlight walk/run around Roscommon Town.

It will take place in Roscommon Town on the evening of Friday March 6th.

Currently there are 100+ participants taking part in biweekly training sessions and organisers hope to have a field of over 350 and more taking part in the actual event.

This event is about community, it’s about involvement it’s about being the best and fittest you can be. It’s about not just sailing into the next decade it’s about hitting it hard and running or walking fast into it.

Running and walking classes are facilitated by Noel Feeley and his staff at Roscommon Sports Partnership and organisers are very indebted to thewm for their help and dedication.

Classes take place from the Astro pitch at Roscommon Community Park each Monday and Wednesday at 7pm. Classes cater for walkers’ runners and runner/walkers, beginners and the more experienced.

Participants cover an age range of 10 to 70, so everyone is included. Funds raised by this event will be used towards the completion of the dressing and meeting rooms at Roscommon Community Sports Park and Roscommon Special Olympics Club.

Special Olympics Roscommon were delighted to be offered the opportunity to avail of the top half of this building on a permanent basis where they will be able to organise extra sessions, in more codes and also provide more opportunities for their members aged 3 to 60 years of age.

If you would like to take part you can sign up using this link https://www.popupraces.ie /race/roscommon- community-challenge-2020/ More information available on our Facebook page Roscommon community challenge 2020.

There are also a range of sponsorship opportunities for companies and business to get involved and due recognition will be given to all who donate.

For further details on how you can get involved please contact Jacqueline McCormack on 0861721181 jacquelinemc@eircom.net or Una Doolan on 0868033503 una.doolan@gmail.com