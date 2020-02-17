Free CPR training programme in Ballymahon

The Irish Heart Foundation is offering free CPR training to members of the public on Wednesday, February 26, at 3pm, 5pm or 7pm at Ballymahon Community Library.

The training is part of a new free community CPR training programme, Hands for Life, run by the Irish Heart Foundation and supported by Abbott and ESB Networks. With Hands for Life, the Irish Heart Foundation will offer free CPR training to 100,000 people in local communities throughout Ireland over the next two years.

Locals in the Ballymahon and South Longford area can now sign up for the training course by visiting www.HandsForLife.ie.

Hands for Life training courses are free and open to all adults aged 18 and over.

Communities, groups and clubs who have 90 or more people interested in a free Hands for Life training course can contact the Irish Heart Foundation directly on 01 668 5001 or handsforlife@irishheart.ie to arrange a training course in their locality.

The training course takes just under one hour to complete and attendees will learn:

l How to recognise a cardiac arrest

l How to perform compressions, including hands-on practice on a CPR training manikin.

l How to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator)

l How to respond to a choking emergency

l How to recognise a stroke



Brigid Sinnott, Resuscitation Manager with the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Every day in Ireland 13 people die from a cardiac arrest. Around 70% of these happen at home in front of a loved one. If there is someone nearby who knows CPR and can start performing compressions quickly, you can double or even triple a person’s chances of survival.

“At the Irish Heart Foundation, we are on a mission to save lives. We want to create a nation of lifesavers by training as many people as possible in the lifesaving skill of CPR.

“That’s why we’ve developed the Hands for Life programme and now thanks to the support of Abbott and ESB Networks, we will train 100,000 people in the next two years which will in turn improve people’s chances of surviving a cardiac arrest in Ireland.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our free CPR training to Longford and hope that the people of Ballymahon and South Longford will join us on Wednesday 26TH February to learn this important life-saving skill.”

For more information and to sign up for a local training course in Longford, visit www.HandsForLife.ie.