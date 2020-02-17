Longford Leader Editorial: Longford people answer the call

The momentum had been building, there had been considerable discussion and number crunching but right up until the last moment it wasn’t clear who would get the No 1.

In the end there was a winner : Longford.

A total of 13,457 (69%) of Longford voters gave their first preference to a Longford candidate in last Saturday's general election. As a result, the county now has a new TD - Fianna Fail’s Joe Flaherty. Such are the vagaries of PR-STV, it was the votes of one Longford candidate that elected the other.

The distributed 6981 votes of Micheal Carrigy elected Joe Flaherty and Fine Gael’s Peter Burke after a tense contest in Count McCormack Hall in Athlone.

The fact that 40% of Carrigy’s votes remained in Longford shows that voters in the county gave #1 and #2 votes across party lines. The renowned Count McCormack famously sang “ I Hear You Calling Me” and Longford people answered the call.

There was palpable anger following the 2016 election when the county was left without a TD for the first time since the foundation of the state. For many people, the absence of a TD over the past few years was symbolic of the stature of Longford and fed into a sense that the county as being neglected.

So people decided to take the reins in this “Election of Change” to send out a clear message that Longford needs to move up the agenda.

Now we need to harness the momentum that swung Longford’s way to ensure that Longford people become masters and mistresses of their own destiny - we must become our own agents of change to enable this county to thrive.

Around 3,500 Longfordians cast their votes for Sinn Fein to contribute to Sorca Clarke’s poll topping performance. This testified to the fact that voters were actively looking for a different vision in this election.

Nationally, the political landscape has changed utterly as the voters have spoken. In Longford voters wanted to make sure that their county is not a forgotten part of that landscape. That is why they put Longford first.