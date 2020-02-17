Funding available for Longford angling projects

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2020 and is now inviting applications from suitable angling events and initiatives in Longford and nationwide.

The programme, which is one of the funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, amounting to a total of €30,000 going towards supporting novice anglers and angling tourism.

In Longford, four initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme this year.

They included:

*Lough Ree Angling Hub ‘Give Angling a Go’ Coaching Sessions in Lanesborough organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub

*Lough Ree International Coarse Fishing Festival in Lanesborough organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub

*Lanesborough Autumn Angling Festival 2019 in Lanesborough organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub;

*Lough Ree International Pike Classic 2019 at Lough Ree which was organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub.

Applications for funding from the Sponsorship Scheme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative.

The scheme will remain open for funding applications until February 14th 2020 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year; all applications can be made online at fisheriesireland.ie.

Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to the scheme requirements.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are delighted to be able to make financial support available once again in 2020 for projects and events which will support novice and junior anglers and help grow sustainable angling tourism.

“Our aim is to make angling more accessible to everyone by supporting initiatives which help remove barriers to those looking to try fishing or for younger people who already enjoy the pursuit.”