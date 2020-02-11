Longford principals highlight key issues
Longford Primary School Principals (LPSP) have penned a letter to general election candidates
The letter was issued to draw attention to a number of key educational issues, which they feel need to be addressed in the immediate future.
Issues highlighted:
l The new model for allocation of SNAs.
l School support from TUSLA.
l School services from NEPS and a lack of support for children with needs in Speech and Language, Occupational Therapy.
l CAMHS service and huge waiting lists.
l Proposed model for total inclusion of children with special needs into mainstream setting
l Expectations that principals and B.O.M can provide expertise beyond their qualifications and job description.
l Immediate payment 2008 Benchmarking Award
LPSP have asked candidates to meet them.
