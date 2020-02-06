Cloontuskert NS open afternoon

Cloontuskert National School are hosting an Open afternoon on Wednesday, February 19, from 2-4pm.

The school is a mixed, Catholic primary school, located in Cloontuskert, approximately 4km from Lanesboro and Ballyleague. A private bus service is available to transport e children to and from the school or to local after-school study in Lanesboro.

Speaking about Cloontuskert N.S, Principal Padraig Connerton states: “We are a small school which works diligently to provide a broad and holistic education in a nurturing and caring environment.

“We take great pride in knowing all of our students personally and strive toward assisting each of them in reaching their full potential. There is a strong sense of community spirit here and a high level of co-operation between staff, pupils and parents.’’

In the school, they embrace the Aistear framework and children are also encouraged to develop their skills of oral language, writing, reading and numeracy through playful and positive interactions in a well-planned learning environment.

They are fully equipped for this approach with exciting new resources available to all teachers to ensure its success within the school. Many of their Aistear themes are brought to life using a variety of methodologies such as the use of external speakers and school trips.

Cloontuskert N.S. is a hive of activity, with the children participating in a broad range of educational endeavours such as the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, Mangahigh, debating competitions, Safer Cycling, Food Dudes, Active Flag, Green Flag, essay competitions, poetry competitions, History Trails, Science Fairs and art competitions.

ICT is an integral part of everyday life in the school. Classes have access to and are actively encouraged to use IT where appropriate. The children are very competent in this regard as they attend computer lessons every year.

The arts are well catered for in the school with the children playing a wide variety of instruments such as the tin whistle, key board, drums and guitar. Music lessons take place every week under the expert guidance of our music teacher Mr. Whelan.

The children’s many and varied talents are apparent during our Christmas plays, concerts, musicals and other school productions.

Sport also plays a central role in the school, with facilities including a new astroturf pitch, a basketball court and purpose built playground.

Everyone is invited to come along to view the school and to meet staff at the Open Afternoon on February 19, where staff will answer any queries you may have. Contact the school on 043 3321817 or email cloontuskertns@eircom.net for further information. www.cloontuskertns.ie.