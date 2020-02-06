65th Longford dance in London

The Longford association in London are to host their 65th annual dinner dance this Saturday, February 8, at the Clayton Crown Hotel, Cricklewood Broadway, London.

With music from Declan Nerney, tickets can be purchased from Michael N McCann by telephone on 07710363126, or by email at michaelnmccann@aol.com for £65. They can also be purchased via the official website www.thelongford

associationinlondon.com.

The first meeting of the Longford Association in London took place on Thursday, February 17, 1955. at the Irish Club in Eaton Square, Victoria. Some 46 Longfordians attended this inaugural gathering, jointly chaired by two Ardagh men, late Canon Bernard Manning and Patrick Keegan.

Within two months they were in a position to formalise a Longford Association in London. The first committee was elected as follows: Patron – Most Rev J J McNamee DD RIP (Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois); President – Rt Hon The Earl of Granard KP RIP; Chairman – PJ Keegan (Ardagh); Vice Chairman – Fr F Ginty OMI, RIP (Colmcille); Honorary Secretary – Ms Ena Murtagh RIP (Colmcille); Honorary Treasurer – W Doris RIP (Killoe) and committee members; S Cooney (Carrickedmond), Ms E Donoghue (Colmcille), M Egan (Carrickedmond), Ms M Greene RIP (Legan), W Maloney RIP (Longford Town) T Skelly RIP (Newtowncashel) and W Tierney (Granard).

The first dinner dance was then held at the KSC Club, Holland Park in November 1955 and immediately established itself as the keystone in the association's calendar.