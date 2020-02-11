Open welcome given to Irish youth club in Longford

Children and teenagers of Longford county have been invited to join a youth club, which provides services through Irish for young people.

Cumann na bhFiann is a non profit organisation which runs a youth club in the Temperance Hall, Longford town, catering for those aged 10-18 years old.

They meet every Friday evening from 7:30-9pm in the hall, offering young people a great way to learn and practice speaking Irish in an informal, fun environment outside of the classroom.

The youth club caters for those of all abilities and new members are more than welcome. For more information contact 087-963221