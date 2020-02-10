Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Ireland is broken, we need to fix it

Watching the debate last Thursday, presented by Ivan Yates and Matt Cooper, who were joined by seven of our political leaders, a feeling of despair and helplessness grew by the minute.

For starters, Ivan Yates - whom I’ve always liked - seemed like a man possessed.

Alison O’Connor when reviewing the debate afterwards remarked that “one presenter must have had too much red bull”.

This writer too, felt he wasn’t driven by normal emotions.

Enough of that.

The debate was full of old fashioned ideas, including Micheál Martin - looking & sounding short tempered - being preoccupied by stopping Sinn Féin and reminding everyone, repeatedly to the point of boredom, of all the terrible things that they perpetrated……over three decades ago! Thirty years is a long time, methinks.

Since those days of the troubles, we have had the economic crash - the bank bailout which was voted on and approved by all parties in Dáil - FF were in office then, with Leo Varadkar eagerly trying to remind the public that Fianna Fáil couldn’t be trusted, etc, etc..

How can Micheál Martin ask Unionists to join Sinn Féin in Government in the north, when he himself hasn’t forgiven or forgotten the past? He sounds like a man preoccupied with the past.

Both seemed totally preoccupied by damaging Sinn Féin, while patients were lying on trolleys?

In fairness Mary Lou McDonald - who I very much doubt ever held any sort of gun in her hand - remained calm, and delivered reminders of what this election is really all about.

She was the only one who painted a picture of Ireland circa 2020, being preoccupied by tax cuts, while in every hospital old people in their eighties and nineties cannot even be seen for days!

Overall, nobody would be blamed for dismissing the two main parties altogether. We’ve had them for one hundred years swapping between them the spoils of office. Did it do us any good?

Yes; it did in the FF days of De Valera, Lemass, and Lynch, and in the FG days of W.T. Cosgrave, John A Costello and Liam Cosgrave.

We’ve had various governments since those days, who were well meaning, but gradually the Ireland that once existed, was eroded and made more “modern”.

We cannot get into how this happened, because of lack of space.

After those well-intentioned times, we became dangerously well informed, to the point that nowadays, everyone has reams of figures to quote, and they try to manipulate the electorate to an unbelievable degree.

The end result is nobody is allowed to tell the whole truth.

Well, maybe the Social Democrats and a few independents such as Michael Fitzmaurice. But overall, every party there has broken their promises once getting into office.

Sinn Féin have never yet begun in office, but they, at least, see the reality and aren’t afraid to remind others about the state of the hospitals and the homeless.

Ireland is broken, we need to fix it.

This will not happen in a few years.

It will take much longer than that.