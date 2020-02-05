SNAPSHOTS: Two finalists chosen from week one to go through to the grand finale!

As part of our Snapshots competition, we ran a poll to find out which two entries would make it to the grand final.

In week one of Snapshots - our competition which called on the people of Longford to dust off their old photos which hold fond memories - we had some fantastic entries!

We ran a poll online midweek to find the chosen two to make it through to the grand final and be in with a chance of nabbing those prizes!

The first entry chosen with 33% of the votes was David McVeigh's picture of his trip to Euro 2012 with the lads - which he almost missed out on due to a fall - hence the crutches.

The second lucky finalist with 26% of the votes is Mary Curran for her picture of her father Peter Curran, former proprietor of the Inny bar, with Pinor Cox.

Third Place: 24% - Kathleen Murphy, for her picture Teresa Whitney in Aughnacliffe back in the 1940's.

Fourth Place: 6% - Catherine Donlon, for her entry showcasing haymaking back when it was a community effort.

The chosen two entries from week one, will now go forward to the grand final to be in with a chance of landing the top prize. You can see the full results of the poll here.

Don't forget to cast your vote on entries for week two of the competition. The two pictures with the most votes on Monday will make it to the final. You can vote on this week's entries here.

But what is SnapShots?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age? Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you. It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us at pictures@longfordleader.ie. Include the names of anybody pictured and a few paragraphs on the story behind the picture and why it holds fond memories for you.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on longfordleader.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Longford Leader.

Poll

As you can see from above, we will run a poll every week on longfordleader.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize!

Reminder: Email all entries - with a few paragraphs on the story behind said photo and why it holds fond memories for you- to pictures@longfordleader.ie. Hurry up, you don't want to miss out on these prizes! Note: You have until Monday morning, February 10, to get the last of your entries in, as following week three we will have our six entries for the grand finale.