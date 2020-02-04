SuperValu Longford shines a light on sustainability

Davis’ SuperValu Longford are spearheading environmental change in the Irish retail sector, as they partner with the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) who provided funding for community upgrade projects.

This involved the Building Sustainable Communities initiative in Davis’ SuperValu Longford and the local area. Sustainabilty has always been a key priority for store owner Roy Davis, and his team.

As well as focusing on their store, Davis’ SuperValu Longford pinpointed a community building in their area to donate funds towards the upgrading of their facilities. The lucky organisation to receive in excess of €8,000, as a result of the scheme and the stores’ notable efforts was St Christopher’s Day Care Centre who installed new LED lighting in their premises.