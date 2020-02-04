Extra lighting badly needed in Newtowncashel village, says Farrell

Extra lighting is needed at the bottom of Newtowncashel village in the interest of public safety, Cllr Gerard Farrell (FG) has said.

In a motion put before his Ballymahon Municipal District colleagues last Thursday afternoon, Cllr Farrell explained that the village is very dark down by the GAA pitch and would be served well by just one extra light.

“There are young families that have moved back into the area and are living down there. It’s quite dangerous. All it needs is one extra light,” he said.

His motion was swifty backed by Cllr Mark Casey (Ind).

Executive Engineer with Longford County Council PJ Gill explained that the council doesn’t have the funding for additional lighting and only has funds for maintenance and repair of existing lighting.

He did, however, suggest that the council use General Municipal Allocation funding to supply the village with the extra light.

“I don’t mind where it comes from as long as we get it,” said a satisfied Cllr Farrell.

His Kenagh colleague, Cllr Colm Murray (FG), however, was not so happy with the suggestion of using GMA funding for something like this.

“I wouldn’t be happy for it to come under special projects. Surely something can be found in the discretionary budget to accommodate something like that, which is a safety matter,” he said.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin concluded the conversation by saying that she will speak to Area Engineer Paul Newell, who will go to Newtowncashel and cost the project.