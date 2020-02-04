Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Davis living in the now

Longford have one valuable ingredient that is causing them to play as though they enjoy it, and as though they revel in trying to capture the honour of wearing a Longford Jersey.

This feeling is without doubt a testament to the manager, who lives in the now, and thinks for the future. It’s a hugely empowering characteristic and not many can master it.

Many try, but usually they are dragged back by thinking in the past, while mastering control over living in the ‘now’ is not easy.

But anyone who can master it, feels huge freedom, and never allows himself to think back about brighter days.

It’s not that the Longford boss cannot remember the past, when he was one of the supremely gifted players, and made freetaking look very common - a doddle.

It’s just that Padraic Davis knows the power of the ‘now’ and that the past is irrelevant. Clinging to it, confuses everyone.

Okay, Longford have tougher tasks ahead, but they have a nice two points in the bag, for now. Never game coming up.

Nobody looking over their shoulder to see someone from the past returning. That’s hardly likely.

Good for you, Padraic.