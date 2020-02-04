Longford/Westmeath general election 2020 candidate roll call

Fifteen candidates have officially declared their intention to contest the general election for the 33rd Dáil on Saturday, February 8 in the four seat Longford/ Westmeath constituency.

In alphabetical order, the candidates running for election are:

* BURKE, Peter (Fine Gael) of Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, a public representative

* CARRIGY, Micheál (Fine Gael) of Ballinalee Post Office, Ballinalee, Co Longford; Postmaster & Public Representative

* CLARKE, Sorca (Sinn Féin) of 65 Ardleigh Vale, Mullingar, Co Westmeath; Carer & Accountant

* FLAHERTY, Joe (Fianna Fáil) of 7 The Willows, Clonbalt Woods, Longford, Co Longford, Managing Director

* HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party) of 42 Beechpark, Athlone, Co Westmeath, Architect & County Councillor

* JACKSON, Donal (Independent) of 5 Retreat Mews, Retreat Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath; Company Director

* KAVANAGH, Anna (Independent) of Corracorkey, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Retired Teacher

* KILBRIDE, Frank (Independent) of Aughakilmore, Ballinalee, Co Longford, Businessman

* MANGAN, Alan 'Budda' (Labour) of Adamstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath, HSE Community Alcohol & Drug Services Employee

* McFADDEN, Gab (Fine Gael) of Newtownflood, Crannagh, Athlone, Co Westmeath, Full-Time Public Representative

* MORAN, Kevin ‘Boxer’ (Independent) of Cornamagh, Athlone, Co Westmeath, Public Representative

* PARKER, Dom (Solidarity) of 68 Auburn Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath, Unemployed

* REYNOLDS, James (The National Party) of Laughill, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Farmer

* SMYTH, Barbara (People Before Profit) of 3 Railway Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, Community Worker

* TROY, Robert (Fianna Fáil) of Main Street, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Public Representative

To keep up to date on all the general election 2020 news, see the Election 2020 tab on our website, www.longfordleader.ie.