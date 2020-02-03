Longford housing project commended

An innovative Longford based project aimed at supporting people to move from the insecurity of homelessness to the safety of having a home of one’s own has been commended in the debate on homelessness held in the European Parliament.

The debate in Strasbourg commended the Housing First Model, outlining the success of model and the difference with other types of homeless services was noted i.e. hostels and shelters focus on helping people have a bed for the night but Housing First and Housing with Support models focus on helping people to have a home for life.

Mairead McGuinness MEP highlighted the success of the Midlands Simon Community 'Housing with Support Project' in Longford.

Ms McGuinness outlined the need to adapt the model and she saw first hand from having visited the project in Longford where 10 people who were previously homeless now had support and a home of their own.

Speaking about the Project Longford based Voluntary Board Member with Midlands Simon Community Tess Murphy stated, “It is important that the pioneering work in Longford is recognised in the EU Parliament as the Midlands Simon Community 'Housing with Support' project in Longford demonstrates that even if people have been in homeless services for a period of time that with support and access to housing people can be supported to move out of homelessness. This project proves that homelessness can be solved for individuals, couples and families”.

The Longford 'Housing with Support' Project consists of 10 apartments that have been leased at 20% below the market rent.

The model avoids costly, up front capital expenditure and provides immediate access to housing and utilises property that might otherwise have been derelict and not in use.



The Longford 'Housing with Support' Project is operated by Midlands Simon Community but funded and supported by Longford County Council and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.