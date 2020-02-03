Two Granard developments get go-ahead from Council

Longford County Council have confirmed that two planning applications for developments in Granard town have proven successful.

The first application was made by the Board of Management of The Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard.

The successful application sought permission to construct a single storey structure to the front of the existing school building.

The building will consist of 2 No. classrooms with toilet facilities in each classroom, wheelchair accessible W.C., and boiler house.

The application also included for works on the connection to existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain services all of which are to service the existing primary school.

The other successful application was made by representatives of St Mary’s parish church in Granard.

The approved renovations include the provision of an extension to the existing storage building on site, with existing public toilet facilities incorporated into same.

It was also proposed to change the use of this building into a public building to be used in conjunction with the existing parish church known as "St Marys".



Work on both developments is now expected to commence in the coming months.