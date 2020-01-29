Granard farm safety meeting takes place this Friday

In light of the recent appeal from Gardaí in Granard seeking the public’s assistance in relation to the theft of livestock from two farms in the Edgeworthstown area on January 22 and 23, a meeting with Granard gardaí will take place this coming Friday, January 31, in Granard mart.

Farmers and Livestock owners have been warned that a number of sheep and lambs have disappeared from lands in the Moatfarrell, Coolarty and Creevy Areas and anyone with information on this should contact Gardai.

The meeting will focus on security and safekeeping on the farm and will take place at 12pm in the mart canteen.