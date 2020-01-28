Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Reality is quite different to perception

Longford will not win the All Ireland.

Not in the coming year, or for as long forward as we can envisage.

Of course we’d all love to dream, but anyone who knows about football can easily ascertain that it’s a mountain so high that defies climbing. Nothing wrong with that, there’s only one All Ireland every year; only one team can win.

Nonetheless, Longford is one of the counties that still work hard in the club scene, but that too needs protecting.

Voluntary labour all over Ireland keeps the club healthy.

People across the country who are paid by Croke Park are duty bound to try their best to effect change of club structures, without thinking through the actual effect.

Luckily, we have enough wise delegates who voted down a motion presented at County Convention to radically change club structures.

The club is all the GAA is reputed to be about, and headquarters manages to create the perception that such is the case.

It’s not. Perception is a PR view, while reality is quite different.

We’ll return to this another time.