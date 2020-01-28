Calls for Longford entries to Student Entrepreneur Awards 2020

Enterprise Ireland is calling on students from third level institutions nationwide with an innovative business idea, technology or solution to apply to this year’s 39th Student Entrepreneur Awards, which are co-sponsored by Cruickshank, Grant Thornton and the Local Enterprise Offices.

Finalists will be selected to compete for several awards such as the Cruickshank Intellectual Property High Achieving Merit Award, the Grant Thornton Emerging Business Award and the Local Enterprise Office ICT Award.

The overall winner will share in a €35,000 prize fund and receive mentoring from Enterprise Ireland to develop the commercial viability of their concept.

The winners will also share in a €30,000 consultancy fund that will enable them to turn their ideas into a commercial reality.

National University of Ireland Galway student Christopher McBrearty was named as last year’s Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur of the Year for his cancer detection technology, NanoDetect.

Other award winners included Micron Agritech Limited, developed by students in Technological University Dublin and Crafted Equestrian created by Ulster University student, Jenny Gregg. Cork Institute of Technology’s, StomAssure was recognised for their implantable alternative to the current stoma treatment method.

Apply or find out more information on the Student Entrepreneur Awards at studententrepreneurawards .com.