Music scholars to deliver Tullynally Castle concert

The Derravaragh Music Association (DMA) in association with the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) is delighted to announce an afternoon concert on February 9, given by RIAM scholars, some of the most significant young musicians in Ireland today.

Ranging from aged 12 to 18, these are the future stars of music in Ireland.

Among them will be the Cellist Catherine Cotter, a native of Westmeath and already recognized as an outstanding performer. She will be joined by up to eight other scholars from across the country.

The scholars’ concert will be at Tullynally on Sunday, February 9, at 3pm with tea and coffee available from 2.30pm. The concert will last approximate 80 minutes.

Tickets are €10 (€5 for under 18s and students).