Thumbs up for 40-house Longford development

Longford County Council has granted an extension of duration on planning permission for the redesign of a residential Housing Development that was previously granted full planning permission.

The redesign will now lead to the construction of a residential Housing Development consisting of 40 no. dwelling houses at the site at Farnagh Hill, Longford.

The proposed development will consist of 11 no. three bedroom detached two storey type dwelling houses of which there are two different designs, 20 no. three bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwelling houses of which there are two different designs, 9 no. two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses.

Approved works also include for the provision of an entrance, boundary fence/walls, a green open space, and connection to existing public services and all ancillary works.