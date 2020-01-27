Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Longford full value for O’Byrne Cup final triumph

It’s not every new Chairperson of a County Board that gets their first year started with a competition win in January; but that’s what happened to Albert Cooney on Saturday last, January 18.

The Longford team, managed by Padraic Davis, assisted by Donal Ledwith and Paul Barden, with Gavin Tonra as goalkeeping coach, beat Offaly by 1-12 to 0-11 in Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore to capture the O’Byrne Cup for the first time since 2000.

Longford were full value for their win, as they outplayed Offaly throughout the game, barring the first 17 minutes, but failed to convert three goal chances, two of which were really just hard luck.

But hard luck never won games and when Mickey Quinn powerfully scored the only goal of the game, he made no mistake.

His physical power told as he burst past big Offaly men.

This was a sort of groundbreaking win for the Longford side, as on another day they might have given up the struggle.

On this occasion they battled and battled and were the better footballers all over the park.

The Longford full back, Andrew Farrell was outstanding and we look forward to seeing him playing in better conditions - the incessant rain for the past number of weeks made the pitch heavy - yet O’Connor Park was in good condition in view of the poor weather recently.

Paddy Fox was once again impeccable in his attentive tackling, covering, and marshalling of his man for the full hour.

Kevin Diffley retired injured in the second half, having struggled from before halftime. That foul in the first half was hefty.

Mickey Quinn, Daniel Mimnagh, Darren Gallagher, and Dessie Reynolds worked tirelessly, and Oran Kenny looked really good.

We had terrific substitutions in Daragh Doherty, Peter Lynn and Liam Connerton.

It’s a great sign of Longford, and the knowledge of the management team, that this team has won the O’Byrne Cup.

Longford obviously took great confidence from their recent win over Dublin’s second string, and though the Dubs will field a different team in Croke Park on January 25, they’re in for another defeat, I believe. A slightly older, wiser, Kerry team, meeting some ageing players - also a year older, as well as a new manager.

If the Dubs win, I’ll be very surprised.