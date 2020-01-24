House prices to rise by 4% in Longford

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Longford is expected to rise by 4% in the next 12 months, according to a survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Prices in the county rose by 16.2% to €122,000 in 2019, the highest rise in the country, with a change of 1.7% between September and December.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

“We predict this rise based on the current market in Longford,” said Joe Brady of REA Brady, Longford, where time to sell was steady at five weeks in Q4 2019.

“There is a vibrant market with lots of value, the opening of Center Parcs has had a positive effect.”

Average house prices nationally fell annually for the first time since the economic recovery, the Q4 REA Average House Price Index found.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country fell by -0.6% over the past year after a 4.6% annual rise in 2018.

The average family home nationally now costs €234,704, the survey found – a drop of -0.1% on the Q3 figure of €235,009.

However, drops across the country are far lower than the preceding quarter (-0.4%), indicating that some confidence returned to the market in the final 13 weeks of the year, with the prospect of a resolution to Brexit uncertainty.

Three-bed semi-detached houses in Dublin city registered a fourth consecutive quarter fall (-0.6%) since the end of September and have decreased by -4.3%.