Attempted theft of Plant Machinery in Monaghan

Gardaí received reports of a number of males attempting to steal plant machinery from the rear of a premises in the Cornamuckglass area of Ballybay on Wednesday morning, January 22, at approximately 2:30am.

Gardaí including members of the RSU attended the scene. A Silver Ford Mondeo believed to have involved in this incident has been located in an industrial estate in the Carrickmacross area this morning at approximately 7am. The vehicle has been seized for a technical examination. No arrests have yet been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

