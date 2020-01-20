Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing midlands man

Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking assistance from the public in locating Helbijs Lejins, 27 years, who was last seen at his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Helbijs is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, blue/grey eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, black/grey runners and carrying 118/'20 a grey backpack. Gardaí and Helbijs's family are concerned for his welfare.

It is believed Helbijs may be in the Dublin area. Anyone who may have seen Helbijs or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 -8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

