Large quantity of cannabis seized during Sligo drugs bust
Picture - An Garda Síochána
As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo area, Gardaí attached to Ballymote District and Sligo Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of a property in Castle Burn, Ballymote, Co. Sligo yesterday, Thursday, January 16, 2020.
During the search Gardaí seized Cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €100,000 along with a sum of cash estimated to be around €20,000.
A male in his 30s was arrested and was taken to Ballymote Garda station, where he is currently detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.
