Longford Leader editorial: Rise above the election spin, waffle and noise

While the election itself was no surprise, the choice of date - Saturday February 8 - certainly was. It is the first time that a general election has been held on a Saturday in this country since 1918.

Mr Varadkar may be hoping the move will court the youth vote, not to mention the votes of parents of primary school children whose schools are used as polling stations.

He may also have been hoping the move would create a distraction from other issues on the first day of Election 2020. The last time Irish people went to the polls on a Saturday - for the Children’s Referendum in 2012, the turnout was a particularly low 33.5%.

We have just over three weeks to find out if the move pays off for Mr Varadkar.

The cynics out there will say that the election will change nothing. How many times have we heard old tropes trotted out such as “They’re all the same” or “What difference will it make”. But in truth this is a very important election for this country at this time in our history and voters should start this campaign by making an election pact with themselves. Instead of soaking up the soundbites and scrolling through the election noise, voters should promise to tune out the cacophony and focus on what exactly they are voting for.

This election is not about personalities - it needs to be about the issues that really matter in our lives. Voting choices should also reflect the bigger picture and what’s better for the country.

This looks set to be a very tough and hard-fought election. Insults are already being traded liberally on and offline. The easiest thing in the world is to step back and enjoy the bloodsport for the next three weeks. But if voters want the choices they make on February 8 to really matter, they will have to to rise about the nonsense, the misinformation and the spin and seek out the real issues.

But the first step is ensure that you are on the register.