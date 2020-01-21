Longford man fined for having no driving licence

A Longford man who was caught at the wheel driving without a licence last year has been convicted and fined over the incident.

Jason Cumiskey, 6 Fairgreen Lodge, Earl Street, Longford was charged under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 after he was stopped at Townspark, Longford on April 3 2019.

Judge Seamus Hughes fined him €250 and gave him three months to pay.