Longford shop owners to ban sale of e-cigarettes to minors

Longford shop owners and their staff will be offered training on how to ensure under-18s cannot buy e-cigarettes.

Verify, a new retail training programme which provides online training modules and in-store education materials, was launched last week by PJ Carroll with support from the Convenience Stores & Newsagents Association (CSNA).

The rapid growth of vaping in Ireland has led to concerns that teens might be buying e-cigarettes, and retailers and manufacturers are coming together to ensure that under-18s in Longford cannot access vaping products.

Verify is a free training programme that aims to stamp out youth access to e-cigarettes. It provides shop owners and staff with advice on how to identify under age shoppers, check IDs, refuse sales and defuse confrontational situations.