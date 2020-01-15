Droimeann recognised as native rare breed

Michael Creed T.D., Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine officially approved the Droimeann cattle breed as a Native rare Irish breed on Wednesday, January 08, the first breed approved since the Kerry Bog Pony fifteen years ago.

The Minister recognised the efforts of a dedicated core of breeders over many decades in collecting and selective breeding of these animals resulting in the Droimeann now being recognised officially as a key part of the rich and unique history of Irish cattle breeds. The breed is known for it’s fertility, docility and ease of calving.

Minister Creed said: “There are many factors such as cultural, historic, and genetic diversity that make the Droimeann a breed with a rich history unique to Ireland.

“They have an adaptability that has allowed them to thrive in Irish production conditions. There are historical references to the Droimeann breed for many years, and thanks to a lot of work by many people and the advent of modern Genotyping techniques, we have finally been able to prove their uniqueness as a breed.”

The Minister acknowledged the value of Animal Genetic Resources to the Biodiversity mix across the country.

He said: “Droimeann breeders have shown themselves to be very diligent in their role as custodians of this breed over many years.

“While numbers of these animals are very low, and can be considered ‘at risk’, I am confident that the dedication of the Society will allow numbers to increase in the coming years.”

In conclusion, he took the opportunity of wishing the Droimeann Cattle Society every success in their endeavours in the preservation and promotion of the breed.

The current list of breeds recognised as being Native and rare includes -

l Cattle: Kerry, Dexter, Irish Maol, Droimeann.

l Equine: Connemara Pony, Irish Draught.

l Sheep: Galway.