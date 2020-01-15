Drumlish/Ballinamuck Women's Shed kicks off a series of fitness events

Drumlish/Ballinamuck Women’s shed have revealed details of a series of events they are set to host to coincide with Operation transformation.

The first event was a walk, which took place on Tuesday after 9:30am mass. On Wednesday, January 15, pickleball will take place in the community centre running from 8-9pm.

On Friday, January 17, a walk will take place from the church at 7pm. This will be followed by another walk on Saturday morning, departing the church at 9:30am.