Penalty points for Meath driver clocked 50km/h over the limit

Gardaí in the Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 150km/h in a 100km/h speed zone earlier today, Friday January 10, on roads that were close to freezing point.

A fixed charged penalty notice was subsequently issued to the driver and 3 penalty points issued also.

Meanwhile in Carlow, while Carlow Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a high-visibility anti-crime checkpoint on Thursday, January 09, they arrested one driver following a positive result for drug driving.

A blood specimen taken at the local station, pending results. If found guilty in court, this driver faces a one-year disqualification.