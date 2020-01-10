National News

Penalty points for Meath driver clocked 50km/h over the limit

Gardaí in the Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 150km/h in a 100km/h speed zone earlier today, Friday January 10, on roads that were close to freezing point.

A fixed charged penalty notice was subsequently issued to the driver and 3 penalty points issued also. 