WATCH: One-in-a-million midlands lambs appear on RTE News

A set of history-making Offaly lambs were featured on Tuesday evening's Six One news on RTÉ, January 7.

The one in a million births were welcomed over Christmas by farmer Lydia Hardy and her two sons in Birr. Lydia, Mervin and Edward keep cows and sheep on their farm in Birr and were shocked when one of their ewes gave birth to six lambs.

Neighbours have been visiting to see the record-breaking arrivals and Ciaran Mullooly of RTÉ was down on the farm on Tuesday for a report.

