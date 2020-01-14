Ross in Ballymahon residential estate energy efficiency calls
Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross
Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross has sparked debate over the likelihood of carrying out a major retrofit programme in one of Ballymahon's oldest residential estates.
Cllr Ross championed the cause of St Matthew's Park at a December Municipal District meeting.
Following those overtures, it was revealed the first phase of a retrofit programme would take place in the estate over the coming months.
