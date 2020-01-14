Ross in Ballymahon residential estate energy efficiency calls

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Paul Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross has sparked debate over the likelihood of carrying out a major retrofit programme in one of Ballymahon's oldest residential estates.

Cllr Ross championed the cause of St Matthew's Park at a December Municipal District meeting.

Following those overtures, it was revealed the first phase of a retrofit programme would take place in the estate over the coming months.