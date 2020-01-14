Century of park runs for Longford mother

Longford’s Mary McCormack completed a significant milestone, after she completed her 100th park run.

Ms McCormack completed the feat, which is the equivalent of 500kms, on Saturday, January 4.

Longford Park run posted of their delight at Mary’s achievement.

“What an achievement, well done Mary.”

Popular Longford photographer Lalin Swaris posted his congratulations to the Longford mother.

“This is a great achievement as 100 runs is the equivalent to 500kms.

“Congratulations are in order to Mary,” he added.