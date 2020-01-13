Ballymahon meeting hears of national gas pipeline extension calls

The extension of the national gas pipeline to Ballymahon might see the network also take in a local filling station and secondary school, a meeting heard recently.

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O'Toole raised the possibility of ensuring the pipeline provided opportunities for both Nally's Filling Station and Ballymahon Vocational School to also avail of its benefits.

Fine Gael Cllr Ger Farrell took a similar view, saying the addition of both facilities to the provision of the network was a “no brainer”.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin, however, said a number of factors had to be taken into consideration including costs, availabilty of funding as well as overall demand.