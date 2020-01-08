Children of Longford invited to charity tournament

Elite Team FC & Elite Soccer Academy have extended an invite to all children to attend an upcoming open training session and mini-tournament taking place in Longford town.



Both the tournament and open training session will take place at St Mel’s College on Thursday, January 9, running from 6pm to 8pm. Anyone who is not already a member of the club and would like to attend the training, should contact the club directly prior to the event.

The event will also be used as an avenue to fundraise for charity, with all funds raised to be donated to the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOŚP) foundation - which is a charity organisation responsible for supplying equipment to hospitals.

As well as football galore, there will also be other attractions for children to enjoy on the day, including an ice cream van, food and drink such as hot dogs, fun games, a raffle with some great prizes and an appearance from one of the Minions.

Organisers said, “The event will be based around football training session and a tournament.

