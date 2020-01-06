Longford Slimming World weight-loss tips

With every new year comes resolutions – one of the most common being to lose weight.

So if you’re looking to kick-start your 2020 with a lasting change, Longford’s slimming experts are here sharing their top tips to make your New Year weight-loss resolutions a reality – and all without giving up your favourite foods!

Tona, who will be celebrating three years as a Slimming World Consultant in April 2020, says: “With the rise of trendy fad diets, people are often seduced by the promise of fast weight losses and take quick-fix routes to lose weight.

“However, these methods of weight loss aren’t sustainable – after all, who wants to feel hungry all the time or give up their favourite foods indefinitely? Especially when that often means that by February New Year’s resolutions are a distant memory.”

After a phenomenal year in 2019 celebrating our 50th anniversary since it was founded in 1969, it has helped millions of people to reach their dream weight. There’s no magic pill when it comes to weight loss and the best weight-loss plan is the one you can stick to.

Mags, who is a Consulant in Longford since November 2019 says “Our members lose weight by making small changes to the way they shop, cook and eat and filling up on Free Food – foods that are low in calories but satisfying like pasta, lean meat, fruit, veg, potatoes and more – so they don’t have to go hungry or give up their favourite meals, as well as gradually becoming more active and getting bucketloads of support along the way. They develop healthy habits that they can keep up for life, so they can not only reach their target weight but stay there forever.

“So, this New Year, why not take advantage of just over 50 years of successful slimming experience, and join us at Slimming World?”

Here, Melissa shares her top tips to help you discover a new you this New Year:

1. Make small and simple swaps:

A huge misconception about losing weight is that you have to make dramatic changes and survive on lettuce leaves and carrot sticks. However, with Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, members are encouraged to make small and simple swaps like switching from oil to low-calorie cooking spray and full-fat butter to low-fat spread, and swapping the white bread for wholemeal bread.

2. Plan, plan, plan

Losing weight is much easier when you get in the habit of planning your meals for the week. Pick meals that you know you’ll enjoy, try new dishes to keep things interesting and make a shopping list – it’s impossible to enjoy healthy meals if you don’t have the foods you need to make them in your kitchen!

3. Get support

When you’re losing weight, having a strong support system around you is vital. If you join a Slimming World group your fellow members, who are all on the same journey as you, will celebrate with you and boost your weight loss when you’re doing well, and pick you up if you ever have a more difficult week.

4. Get active

But don’t run before you can walk! If you currently lead a more sedentary lifestyle, and the thought of exercise makes you sweat, don’t let your fears steer you away from getting active – after all, exercise isn’t just about Lycra and aerobic classes. At Slimming World we encourage our members to make simple swaps – from taking the lift and using the car for short journeys to taking the stairs and walking to the shops. Increase your activity levels gradually until you reach the recommended level of 30 minutes five times a week.

5. Track your progress

Having a visual reminder of your long-term goal is a great way to help you stay on track with your weight-loss journey. Not only is it a great way to see the amazing progress you’re making, it’s a good way to keep yourself inspired and committed. Some members recommend using measurement charts and progress pictures to keep them motivated – not only will they remind you why you’re losing weight, they’re fun too!

