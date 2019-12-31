Killoe's Marie Brady does county proud at Rose of Tralee 2019

If there's one person who really cares about Longford and its people, it's Marie Brady.

The 20-year-old Killoe girl may have felt she was the least suitable person to wear the Longford Rose sash but it soon became apparent that she's the perfect woman for the job.

“It’s something I never thought I’d be suited for,” she mused.

“You know, you watch it every year and you see girls who are doctors or who have really high professions and are real ladies and that didn’t really seem like me.

“But a woman from Killoe, who is part of the GAA club, mentioned it to me and I decided after a little bit of persuasion to do it and she and her family company, Kiernan Structural Steel, sponsored me.”

If she's looked back since, it was only to marvel at how far she's come in such a short space of time.

In August, she travelled to Co Kerry to take part in the International Rose of Tralee Festival, where she wowed the nation with her beautiful rendition of Dreams by popular band Fleetwood Mac.

“Tralee could never be summed up in words. It was an experience of a lifetime and a proud moment for myself to represent my county and all the people of it,” she said.

“It was also lovely to be able to give people such amazing memories of the festival as so many supporters travelled down and represented Longford so well. We were the talk of the town throughout the whole festival with the amount of support Longford had. It's something I'm very grateful for.”

And, while she wasn’t crowned Rose of Tralee at the time, she’s certainly captured the hearts of the county and made Longford proud.

“It’s funny, I ended up filling out the application form in the pub on St Patrick’s Day with some of my best friends,” she said with a laugh.

“I was expecting the other girls to be so prim and proper but, when I met them, I was really surprised. We’re all so laid back and enjoy going out and socialising. There’s no hierarchy or notions at all.”

Marie was one of ten Longford girls to stand before a judging panel headed up by 2014 Rose of Tralee, Maria Walsh, in early April and she was astounded by the support she received on the night.

“Killoe is a great parish. Everybody gets behind you,” she said proudly.

“When they called my name to come out, there was just this roar and I saw all these signs and I was trying not to cry because all these people came out to support me.”

Marie loves to give back to the community. She's only 21 and yet she seems mature beyond her years and has a heart of gold when it comes to caring for others.

A past pupil of St Teresa's NS, Killoe, and Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford, Marie didn't go to college.

Instead, she took a gap year so she could stay home and be a carer to her sick granny who, sadly, passed away last year.

She also worked ten hours a week as a bus escort, helping children with autism to get to and from St Teresa's NS - an experience that served her well in the part time SNA course she was doing.

By August 2018, Marie had received a job offer for a full time SNA role at her old primary school.

“I was never one for studying. I always did fine at school but I loved the hands on aspect of things more so than books. So I took the job,” Marie explained.

And Marie has been a great asset to the school since she started working there. In fact, she's very involved with the GAA and helps to train the schoolgirls team at St Teresa's.

“It’s great fun and it’s lovely to get to know the girls. You see them in the hallway and you pass them but when you see them on the pitch, they really look up to you and they come to you about stuff and ask you about problems. So it’s lovely to be there for them,” she said.

Marie used to play for the schoolgirls team herself when she was a pupil at the school. But she was also doing Irish dancing since the age of four and learning how to play traditional Irish music - in fact, she used to play with the Edgeworthstown comhaltas group before Leaving Cert exams and a busy life caught up to her. Something had to give. So she stuck with the music.

“I teach music to kids - Irish traditional music - guitar mainly and a bit of banjo and tin whistle. I love going to the Fleadh every year. I woke up the day after the Longford Rose selection and I went straight to the Fleadh because I’d missed two days of it,” she laughed.

“And I do Scór every year. I’m the Irish cultural officer for Killoe GAA, so scór is a big part of that every year.”

Marie loves to be busy and has a habit of saying yes to everything because she loves to help people wherever she can. In fact, on top of everything else she’s doing, the Killoe lady volunteers with St Christopher’s, taking part in the buddy programme.

“My escort on the selection night was actually a service user in the buddy system at St Christopher’s. Paul Farrell is his name. He’s my buddy. I take him out once a month and do something social,” she said.

“Paul was delighted. I went over to meet him the week after when all the buzz died down. All the escorts had the Rose pin and he told me he went to the pub the day after and everyone was asking him about it. He wanted to come to Tralee in a limo.”

And, while Tralee was an incredible experience for all of the Roses this year, the most important thing to Marie is representing the people of Longford.

“So many people leave Longford and don't want to come back. I love Longford and I love the people.

It’s the people that make a place, really. And I love being able to represent those people who do so much for the community,” said the proud Killoe woman.

“It’s nice to be young and carrying on that tradition. Because there are so many people emigrating now. There has to be a few of us young people left to carry on the community spirit and all the bits and pieces that go with it.”

And, as the Longford Rose, Marie Brady is certainly in a position to do good for the county. Since her selection back in April, she's attended numerous events and lent her support to various charity fundraisers.

She headed down the country to join the other roses in one of the standout international festivals of the year where she had life-changing experiences and impressed a nation with her beautiful singing voice and incredible guitar skills.

“I've met the most amazing women and friends for life - ones who inspire you to do better and do more in the world. Tralee is a week of being in your own little bubble where the real world doesn't exist. You have to do it to believe it!”