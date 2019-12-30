Longford firm Abbott’s continue toy donation drive

Every single year for almost a decade, the people of Abbott’s Diagnostics in Longford have displayed their selfless nature with the donation of boxes of toys to Longford Saint Vincent de Paul.

This year was no different, as staff and the team of Abbott’s showed their Christmas spirit once more, handing over a huge consignment of toys to Longford SVP last Friday week, December 13.

Cyril Hussey, member of Longford SVP and former president, spoke of the organisation's delight at the continued efforts from the team at Abbott’s.

“We were very happy to accept a consignment of toys very kindly donated by Abbott’s,” he said.

“They come every year. They have been doing so for the last ten years.

“We are very happy to get them. It makes all the difference to us as we wouldn’t be in the position to get toys or anything like that ourselves.”



Each of the staff at Abbott’s were given a box, with each box assigned a gender and age range. The task of filling the boxes was left up to participants.

Cyril explained, “Each box is nominated an age 2-4, 4-6 or 6-8, and gender.

“They then put whatever they feel like they want to donate.”

The boxes will now be distributed to children in need throughout Longford, ensuring they are not left wanting this Christmas.

Cyril said, “It is for the children and they are always so well looked after.

“We can only give out what we get in. We have no income from the government or any other government body or institution. We totally depend on the generosity.

“Whatever we do get in, is all spent within the county of Longford.

“It is just great and allows us to continue with our work.”

If anyone wants to make a donation or start a toy collection campaign of their own, you can contact Longford SVP directly or call in. You can also call them on Freephone: 1800-677777.

Cyril said, “We would be glad to accept whatever they would like to give.

“Contact us. We would be very happy to talk to you.” Cyril added.