Longford Leader Motoring: Mercedes unveils the new GLE Coupeì

As the market heads towards a new year in which Mercedes-Benz will introduce some 22 new models on to the Irish market, the German carmaker has unveiled one that will be amongst its 2020 arrivals – a new GLE Coupeì whose introduction is accompanied by an ultra-sporty stablemate, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC + version.

Currently accounting for around one third of Mercedes-Benz sales, SUVs are of increasing importance to them with a global customer base of over six million owners spread across an eight model range that includes GLA, GLB, GLC, GLC Coupeì, GLE, GLE Coupeì, GLS and the G-Class itself.

Coming to Ireland early next year, the GLE Coupeì blends the sportiness and elegance of a coupeì with the engineering of a large premium SUV. Some 39mm longer and 7mm wider than before, with a wheelbase 20mm greater than its predecessor (yet 60mm shorter than the GLE), the new GLE Coupeì is an imposing creation, sporty both in its handling and in its appearance.

Muscular where it needs to be, the GLE Coupeì has a powerful, ready-to-pounce appearance accentuated by contoured body lines. Like other coupeìs in the Mercedes- Benz range, it sports the familiar diamond radiator grille with single horizontal louvre and headlamps featuring full-LED technology as standard.

At launch, two powerful six-cylinder diesel engines will be available – a 350d (200kW / 272hp with 600Nm torque) and a 400d (243kW / 330hp with 700Nm torque) whose combined fuel consumption is 8.0-7.5 litres/100km and combined CO2 emissions is 212-197g/km. A 300d will follow at a later date.

Petrol version available at launch will be the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupeì with combined fuel consumption of 9.3 litres/100km and combined CO2 emissions of 212g/km. Preparations are also under way for a 350de plug-in-hybrid version. In both models, engines comply with Euro 6d standard (RDE/Real Driving Emissions Step 2) even in demanding driving situations. Transmission is 9G TRONIC automatic in both cases.