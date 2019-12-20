Ford Puma Hybrid Crossover due in January

The new Ford Puma – an all new SUV-inspired compact crossover – will be available across Ireland from early January.

The exciting new Puma fuses stunning exterior design, best-in-class uncompromised load space, and sophisticated mild-hybrid powertrain technology.

The new model introduces a new chapter in Ford’s design identity with charismatic styling cues including distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic, aerodynamic lines.

Compact crossover proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving experience, and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 444 litres thanks to the innovative Ford MegaBox.

The MegaBox provides a deep, versatile storage space that is capable of comfortably accommodating two golf bags in an upright position.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered for Puma customers using Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology.

The mild-hybrid powertrain seamlessly integrates electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine.

Commenting on the arrival of the all new Ford Puma in Ireland, Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland, said, “I am sure the new Ford Puma will be a big hit in the Irish market.

“It is a compact SUV that feels like a much bigger car thanks, in part, to the innovative design of the MegaBox boot area.

“Then add in the very fuel efficient mild hybrid 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine and you can see why Puma will tick all the boxes for many prospective new car buyers.”

The new Puma joins Ford’s expanding line-up of SUV and SUV-inspired crossover models in Europe, including the Fiesta Active, Focus Active, EcoSport and Kuga.

SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe, and sales rose more than 19 per cent in 2018.

In Ireland, new Puma will be offered in three series: Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X.

Spec for Puma Titanium includes: 17-inch machined alloy wheels; LED projector headlamps with auto high beam; Pre-collision assist; 8-inch SYNC with Navigation and FordPass Connect modem; keyless start; electronic a/c; massage driver and passenger seats; ambient lighting; wireless charging; cruise control with adjustable speed limiter; rear spoiler.

Spec for Puma ST-Line adds: ST-Line sports body kit; large rear spoiler; LED fog lamps with cornering feature; ST-Line sports exhaust; 12.3-inch digital cluster; dark sports headliner; flat-bottom steering wheel; alloy pedal and gear knob.

Spec for ST-Line X adds: 18-inch matt black alloy wheels; SYNC Gen 3 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and B&O Play sound system; partial leather sports trim; privacy glass; shark fin antenna.