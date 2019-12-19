Fáilte Ireland seeking B&B accommodation in Longford

Fáilte Ireland would like to invite anybody in the Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Newtowncashel, Ballymahon, Killashee, Clondra, Longford Town and surrounding parishes to express their interest in providing B&B, Guest House and house rental to express their interest by contacting Joe O’Brien, Corner Shop, Lanesboro - 086-2460840; joeaobrien@outlook.com



If sufficient numbers express an interest then Fáilte Ireland will facilitate a meeting in Lanesboro to talk through the requirements and standards required to run a successful B&B, Guest House or rented accommodation.