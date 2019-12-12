Bumper weekend for Arva as newly renovated hall opens and Santa visits

After many months of painstaking behind the scenes efforts, the town’s newly renovated St Patrick’s Community Hall was opened amid much fanfare last Friday evening.

Pupils from St Mary’s National School in Arva kicked off proceedings with a fine offering of festive carols with three items from Scór na nÓg also wowing audience members on the night.

That was followed by the official opening itself alongside further entertainment and singing excellence from newly established group ‘The Dreamers’ as well as Sinead Mullally and John and Niall Gormley.

Less than 24 hours later, it was the turn of Santa to set plenty of tongues wagging as he made his grand entrance into the town to turn on the Christmas lights.

The man at the centre of the festive celebrations hasn’t missed the annual celebrations since his first visit in 1962 when Arva was one of the first small towns to erect Christmas lights.

And last Saturday’s affair was no different to all those years ago as locals turned out in their dozens to savour the delights of what was a joyous occasion had by all.

Of course, as eyes quickly turn to the big day itself, attention will be geared towards potential stocking fillers.

One of those likely to loom large from a local perspective is that of an Original Arva CD.

The production, which contains 17 tracks of original music from Arva musicians, comes in a card wallet and includes the CD, the tracks booklet with short biographies of the artists and the Arva Music Club, the typography of Arva booklet based on the CD cover artwork as well as an original Arva sticker.

Priced at just €10, it is a hugely enjoyable CD and well worth the price for those who may no longer be living in the area.