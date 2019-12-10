Longford Leader Editorial: Shop local and support local retailers

The Small Firms Association has called for this coming Saturday, December 7 to be ‘Small Business Saturday’ and has called on shoppers across Longford to support small businesses in their communities.

It's a novel idea and one that's worth engaging with. Longford Chamber of Commerce, too, are encouraging people to support local Longford business this Christmas.

Chamber President Niamh Donlon remarked, “A strong, vibrant local retail sector is critical to the town's recovery and we are encouraging the public to think of the many local jobs supported by local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.”

The Small Firms Association (SFA) is expecting a busy shopping period over the next few weeks due to a “strong economy and rising employment rates across the country.”

They estimate that if each Longford adult spent just €20 extra in small businesses this Christmas, this would amount to an injection of €1.2 million for Longford's economy “which would have a huge, positive impact on local jobs and the vibrancy of town and village centres.”

The appeal and initiative by the SFA is perhaps never more pertinent than it is now in an era of online shopping and Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays.

The competition that small businesses face can be garguantan in both size and nature. Yet this has not deterred traders in every town across Longford from continuing to offer their products and services.

And what people can easily forget is that this can represent great value, as well as allowing more interaction between the owners of a business and customers.

It's also worth acknowledging that the retail sector is a huge employer and many of these businesses employ local people.

The SFA and Longford Chamber's call to shop locally in small businesses and buy Irish products is one that we should all take heed of.