Climate Action discussed at Longford workshop

Climate Action – Goal No 13 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals - was the topic of the first PPN Global Goals workshop which took place on Tuesday, November 19, in the Family Centre, Longford town.

This community education and engagement programme, which is focused on introducing the UN Sustainable Development Goals to Longford, is being delivered by Longford PPN and facilitated by Global Goals Advocate Anna D Atkinson.

Participants were introduced to the 17 UN Goals, the background to their establishment, the vision the UN has for their implementation and the relevance of the Global Goals both to Ireland and to our own community here in Longford.

Ireland’s plans and policies on Climate Action were introduced as was Longford’s Climate Adaptation Strategy and the worldwide campaign for environmental justice and sustainability was discussed.

How all of this translates into relevant, local climate action was the central theme of the evening, linking local and global policies and strategies, alongside generating ideas which can impact our communities positively and help people transition to a more sustainable way of living.

The Global Goals workshops are informal, educational spaces, focused on raising awareness, and discussing the links between local and global issues, while developing project ideas, events, lives and businesses which support the objectives of those goals.

These are spaces where everyone’s voice matters and everyone’s opinion or idea is heard, noted and if possible acted upon.

The sessions are about building resilient communities, sharing knowledge, learning together and working together for change, with heads, hearts and hands.

The work coming out of these sessions will tie into the PPN Community Wellbeing Visions already developed, as well as work being completed by Longford County Council.

If you have any questions about the workshops please contact Siobhán Cronogue at scronogue@longfordcoco.ie or Anna D Atkinson at transitionlongford @gmail.com

There will be no workshop in December but the programme will start in January for the whole year, with one dedicated workshop a month.