Great response to Longford Comhairle na nÓg AGM

On Thursday, October 24, young people from secondary schools throughout Longford county gathered at the Longford Arms Hotel for the annual Longford Comhairle na nÓg AGM.

Longford Comhairle na nÓg coordinator Kat Mahon explained, “Young people from all nine secondaries schools within Longford county were represented, as well as young people from different clubs and societies.

“There was a really good representation of young people on the day, from 12 to 18 years of age.”

As is the norm, workshops were facilitated for young attendees, focusing on topics identified by survey prior to the AGM.

Kat said, “The workshops that took place were focused on homelessness, drugs and alcohol, climate, education, and we also had a special one called ‘in your area’.

“There are then three questions asked of young people on the day, what you know on the topic, what would you like to see changed and how would you know it has changed.”

Members were then asked to vote on what three topics they would like Comhairle to focus on in the year ahead.

Kat noted, “They picked climate, drugs and alcohol and homelessness.”

As in 2019, the year ahead will see a variety of different events taking place, tying in with each of the above chosen topics. Meanwhile, the AGM also offered interested parties a chance to become a new member.

Kat stated, “The whole event is designed and facilitated by the young people, the comhairle themselves. I am there to support them through it.

“Events can take the form of consultations, awareness campaigns, one-off events. All of the data collected in the workshops will form how they address the topics.”

Before then, however, Longford Comhairle na nÓg will be finishing off work on one of their topics from 2019, bullying, with the staging of an intercultural performance in December and the recording of an anti-bullying song for an online campaign in 2020.



This year’s AGM also saw the topic of education addressed through a consultation facilitated by the National Council for curriculum assessment.

Meanwhile, five representatives of Longford Comhairle na nÓg were chosen to represent the area at the recent Dáil na nÓg.

Kat said, “It happens every two years and this year it took place in Leinster House and not Croke Park. They had it as part of Dáíl 100.

“They had five representatives from Longford attend and our new national executive. Similar to the AGM, they staged many workshops.

“Climate was the topic for the incoming national executive and they had to decide how they will approach the topic of climate.

“They had a fantastic day.”